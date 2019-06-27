Jerry Fagerquist Celebrates 85th Birthday

Jerry Fagerquist is celebrating his 85th birthday with an open house hosted by his children. The open house will be held at the Arlington Senior Center on June 29, 2019 from 4:30 to 7 p.m., no gifts please, your presence is gift enough.
