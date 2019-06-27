Jane Smith Celebrates 80th Birthday

The family of Jane Smith would like to celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower, and asks that you send her a special memory. Card may be mailed to: Jane Smith, 1041 Jackson Street, Blair, Nebr. 68008. Her children are Bob and Denise Smith of Blair, the late Carole Stehno, Mike and Lisa Smith of Ralston, and David Smith of Blair; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
