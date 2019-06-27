Irene Champ Celebrates 90th Birthday
Buy Now

Irene Champ Celebrates 90th Birthday with a Card Shower

 courtesy

Irene Champ is celebrating her 90th birthday on July 3, 2019. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower.

Please send cards to:

Irene Champ, Crowell Memorial Home, 245 South 22nd Street, Room 14, Blair, Nebr., 68008.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.