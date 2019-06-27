Dorothy Thomas Celebrates 100th Birthday
Dorothy Thomas Celebrates 100th Birthday with a Card Shower

 courtesy

Dorothy Thomas is celebrating her 100th Birthday and her family is honoring her with an open house June 25, 2019, First Lutheran Church, 1 to 5 p.m. No gifts please, cards are welcome. If you are unable to attend please address cards to:

Dorothy Thomas, Good Shepherd Home, 2242 Wright Street, Room 408, Blair, Nebr. 68008.

