Donna Clifton 90th Birthday

The family of Donna Clifton would like to celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower, send cards to, 4826 County Road P 37, Blair, Nebr. 68008. Her family, husband Al, daughter and son-in-law, Cindi and Fred Perchal all of Blair; son and daughter-in-law, Kent and Sue Clifton of Peoria, Ill.; and son Shawn Clifton of Racine, Wisc.; 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
