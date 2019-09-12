Bill Rasmussen 85th Birthday
Buy Now

Bill Rasmussen Celebrates 85th Birthday

 courtesy

Bill Rasmussen will be celebrating his 85th Birthday Sept. 8, 2019. In honor of his special day Bill's children, Roxi (George) Hall, Rhonda Matney, Robin (Mark) Miller and Rick (Robbin) Rasmussen, are requesting cards to be sent to him at, 2002 Arbor Circle, Blair, Nebr., 68008.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.