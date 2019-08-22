Alice Bartling 90th Birthday

The family of Alice Bartling would like to celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower, and asks that you send her a special memory. Please mail cards to: Alice Bartling, 1230 Willow, Fremont, Nebr. 68025. Her children are Kitty (Larry) Matzen of Bennington, Betty Denison of Blair, and Yvonne (Randy) Bryce of Litchfield Park, Ariz.; she has four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.