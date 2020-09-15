Dorothy Mohr, formerly of rural Blair, will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Sept. 21. Her family would like your help in celebrating this special day with a card shower. Cards may be sent to Dorothy Mohr, 520 West 8th, Chadron, NE 69337.
