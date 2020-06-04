Susie Christensen will be celebrating her 80th birthday on June 9, 2020.
Her family and friends are requesting a card shower. Cards may be sent to 2322 Nebraska St., Blair, NE 68008.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 4, 2020 @ 8:03 pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.