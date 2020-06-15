Donald C. Andersen will be celebrating his 80th birthday on June 22, 2020. His family and friends are requesting a card shower for this special event. Cards may be sent to: Crowell Home, c/o Donald C. Andersen - Room 134, 245 S. 22nd Street, Blair, NE 68008.
Online Poll
Top 10 Most Read Stories
-
Peaceful, respectful and meaningful
-
Blair pool to open Saturday
-
Times Gone By: BHS soccer got its start in 1991
-
Six injured in Missouri Valley accident on Highway 30 Sunday evening
-
Slow mover
-
No charges to be filed in Carter Place COVID-19 outbreak
-
Bennington rural fire seeks to convert to suburban district
-
Peaceful, respectful and meaningful protest tonight in Oakland
-
Allan D. Arp
-
MCH Auxiliary Rummage Sale canceled
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.