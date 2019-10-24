Lonnie and Jackie Mahr of Blair were married Oct. 18, 1969, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Omaha. They are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a trip to Israel and a 50/70 party with family and friends on Nov. 3.
Lonnie is a retired business owner and Jackie is with KCRO and BOOMER Radio.
The couple's children are Rachelle (Ryan) Main of Bennington, Leticia (Barry) Stirek of Blair and Andrew (Melissa) Mahr of Blair. They have sevent grandchildren, Blake Stirek, Addison Stirek, Lauren, Riley and Lincoln Main and Blaydon and Tanner Mahr.
