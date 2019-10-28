Bob and Donna DeMeulmeester, formerly of Blair, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 31, 2019. Bob served 10 years in the US Navy and retired as a shift supervisor from the Fort Calhoun Station after 35 years of service. Donna was a housewife and also was in sales for many years. Their children all graduated from Blair High School. They are Bridget ('78) Pam ('79) Bobby ('80) Lorrie ('82) and Bart ('87).
The family is giving them a card shower for their anniversary.Cards may be sent to 16606 Adams St., Omaha, NE 68135.
