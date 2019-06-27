Ray and Rose (Edelman) Ruzicka of Blair will mark their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 14, 2019. They were married in 1959 at the Zion United Church of Christ in Dawson, Nebr. Their children, Randy Ruzicka and Roxie Wasserburger; along with their grandkids, Amber (Steve) Daniels, and Riley Wasserburger; and great-granddaughters, Emma and Paige Daniels, would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards may be sent to: Ray and Rose Ruzicka, 515 South 25th Street, Blair, Nebr., 68008.
