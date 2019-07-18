Lorentzens Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Donald and Leslee (Camerer) Lorentzen of Blair are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary.
The couple is retired, he was a Nuclear Regulatory Consultant and she was homemaker. The couple have two children, and two grandchildren, son Matt Lorentzen of Lincoln; daughter Amy and son-in-law Josh, and their children Gavin and Ian McCoy, all of West Des Moines, Iowa. The couple will commemorate the occasion with a private family celebration after mass at St. Francis Borgia.
