David and Linda Anne (Olson) Fuhrman, formerly of Blair, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 17.
David retired from Stenerson Lumber and Linda Anne is a retired accountant from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Stenerson Lumber.
Linda Anne grew up in Blair and attended Blair High School where she graduated from in 1968. She is the daughter of Esther and Dr. Milton Olson.
