Christoffersen 50th Anniversary

Gary and Peggy (Hendrickson) Christoffersen are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married on August 24, 1969 at the First Presbyterian Church in Lyons.
Gary is retired from Valley Corporation in Valley, after 25 yrs of service. Peggy is also retired, after 25 years at the Blair Housing Authority.
The couple have three children, Joy (Jamie) Greve of Waverly, JoDee (Tim) Flock of Bancroft, and Rena Christoffersen of Mondamin, Iowa. They also have five grandchildren, Brent (Jasmine), Blake (Mackenzi), Brandon, Jalen, and Hannah and one great-grandchild, Lily.
The family is requesting a card shower in their honor. Please send cards to: Po Box 153, Kennard, NE 68034.
