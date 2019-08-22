Jim and Connie Cheek of Bennington are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house, 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Bennington Fire Station, 10801 North 156th Street, Bennington. They ask for no gifts, as your presence is their request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.