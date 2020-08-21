Ken and Virginia (Jensen) Rhoades of Blair will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 24.
The couple is retired.
Ken serves as the publisher emeritus for Enterprise Media Group after a more than 60-year career in the newspaper industry, which he began as a child.
Virginia retired after working as the bookkeeper for the Enterprise and all of its newspapers. She also served as publisher of the Douglas County Post-Gazette in Elkhorn.
Ken and Virginia were married Aug. 24, 1950.
In 1978, the couple purchased the newspaper from Ken's father. They sold the company to their son, Mark, in 1997.
The couple's children are Candace Suverkrubbe (deceased), Mark and Betty Rhoades of Blair and Penny and Mike Overmann of Elkhorn.
They have seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
