Lloyd and Donna Lee (Plugge) Petersen of Blair will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on May 18. Lloyd graduated from Blair and was self-employed in construction. Donna Lee graduated from Arlington and was a stay-at-home mom and a teacher.
Their children Dwight and Bonnie Petersen of Blair and Scott and Jacque (Petersen) Anderson of Guymon, Okla., along with Lloyd and Donna Lee's five grandchildren are requesting a card shower for their anniversary.
Cards may be sent to 1412 Prospect Avenue, Blair, NE 68008.
