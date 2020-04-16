Carl and Marla (Jansen) Rennerfeldt of Blair, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on April 25, 2020. Carl is originally from Oakland and retired from OPPD. Marla is a retired lamaze instructor and secretary who previously worked for First Lutheran Church and OPPD in addition to her time as a stay-at-home mom.
Their children Jon and Heather Rennerfeldt of Lincoln, and Brandon and Susan (Rennerfeldt) Potter of Wilcox, as well Carl and Marla’s four grandchildren are requesting a card shower for their anniversary. Cards may be sent to 601 N. 24th St., Blair, NE 68008.
