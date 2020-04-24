Al and Ruth (Petersen) Bilau of Blair will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on April 25, 2020.
Al and Ruth are both retired from OPPD. They enjoy spending time with their son’s families.
Their son, Chris, and daughter-in-law, Betsy, with children Casey and Lainey of Blair and their son, Joe, and daughter-in-law, Kelly, with children Luke, Owen, and Lizzy of Kalispell, Mont., would like to celebrate Al and Ruth by giving them a call, sending them an email or a card.
