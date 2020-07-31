Lee Roy and Virginia Swanson of Blair will celebrate their 50th anniversary. The couple married Aug. 1, 1970. They will be celebrating at a later date.
Lee Roy retired as a loan officer for Lincoln Federal Savings Bank. Virginia retired as a dental assistant from Heartland Family Dentistry.
Their children are Mitch (Kendra) Swanson of Omaha, Ben (Jennifer) Swanson of Blair and Kris (Ryan) Wendt of Blair. They have eight grandchildren: Nathan and Lizzie Swanson, Dylan, Lucy and Crosby Swanson and Shea, Nicki and Beau Wendt.
