Gary and Karen (Lausterer) Riddle of Blair will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary May 30.
The couple is retired. Gary worked for Union Pacific Railroad, while Karen worked for Acosta Sales and Marketing.
The couple's children are Adam and Courtney Riddle of Leesburg, Va., and Ross and Amy (Riddle) Tessendorf of Blair. They have five grandchildren.
