Ron and Vicki (Maxwell) Novak of Blair are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple married July 18, 1970, at the First Baptist Church in Blair. They look forward to celebrating with friends and family at a later date.
The couple's children, Crystal (Brian) Brislen and Susanne (JP) Haas, along with their four grandchildren, request a card shower in their honor. Cards may be sent to 13068 County Road 30, Blair, NE 68008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.