Former Lyons resident, Don Wiese, will celebrate his 95th birthday on September 24th.
He and his wife, Darlene, have four children, nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren
and four great-great-grandchildren. Birthday greetings may be sent to him at South Lake
Village, 9401 Andermatt Dr, #107, Lincoln, NE 68526.
