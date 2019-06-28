Looking for something new and different to do in the park this year? Recent LDNE graduates Reid Preston and Ryan Payton would like to help you out with that. Their Community Studio project for their senior year involved creating a 9 hole disc golf course in Brink Park.
Having secured permission from the Lyons City Council to install a disc golf course, Preston and Payton are fundraising to turn the project into a reality for the Lyons community.
They will be having a raffle fundraiser for this project during the Fourth of July festival in the park. Items being raffled include 4 sets of discs, 1 portable basket with 1 set of discs, and 1 mini-basket with 1 set of mini-discs for kids.
