Saturday morning, January 11 the Decatur Business Group meet to continue plans to promote Decatur at the Omaha Boat Sports and Travel Show. The show will be held on February 20th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd. Representatives from the local businesses attending were Tim Slaughter, Justin Boden, Mark Kwikkel, Peggy Haeffner, John Maryott and Sheila Maryott. Other members present were Matt Connealy and Marilyn Andersen. Mark Siecke attended representing the Village of Decatur Board.
Discussion included the need for volunteers to man the booth during the event and the need for promotional items from Decatur's businesses. The theme of the booth will be “Only in Decatur.”
Sheila Maryott and Marilyn Andersen volunteered to contact area businesses with a sign-up sheet to cover shifts at the booth during the show and also to provide business owners with suggestions of promotional items. Another suggestion is providing business cards or something to advertise each local business. Also, if you have a picture to promote your business and or activities that have taken place in the community, please get them to me, Debbie Krutilek, by January 26th. You can email the pictures to debsue15@nntc.net or text them to 402-870-0749. If you do not have a digital copy of pictures, a printed picture will also work for the slide show. Just call the phone number provided to let me know you have a picture and I will stop by and get it.
Another meeting is scheduled on January 22nd at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the basement of the First Nebraska Bank. All members of the Decatur Business Group are encouraged to attend the meeting to add to the discussion and make suggestions of how to make the promotion of our town a success.
