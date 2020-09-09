Harrison County Engineer Steven Struble reported at the Harrison County Board of Supervisors regular meeting on Thursday, Aug. 27, that the F-50 bridge over Allen Creek will require maintenance before harvest begins.
Planks on the bridge deck have been damaged due to increased heavy truck traffic.
“They are hauling water to the interstate,” Supervisor Walter Utman said.
“We have lost (and replaced) two planks in the last couple of weeks,” Struble added. “I thought we could get Iowa DOT to get Cedar Valley (the contractor working on Interstate 29) to share that (cost), but we don’t have anything to prove that it has been done in just this past year.”
The bridge is on the county’s replacement list, and Struble reported that it still meets minimum tolerable limits.
“We have begun survey and design work that will allow me to determine if replacement of the bridge is necessary and achievable in the next two years or so,” Struble concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.