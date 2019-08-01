Cox 70th Wedding Anniversary

Darrell and Lucille (Vidlak) Cox of Linwood, formerly of Herman, are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. She was housewife and he worked at Thermal King and Dugdale Construction. Their children are, Terry (Ray) La France of Herman, David (Michelle) Cox of California, Tom (Arlene) Cox of Texas, Barbara (Jeff) Gelbart of Omaha, Jeff (Lynn) Cox of Linwood, Tim (Janelle) Cox of Omaha, Luke (Valarie) Cox of Arkansas, Margaret Cox of Omaha, Micah Cox of Omaha, Rebecca Cox of Omaha, Aaron Cox of Omaha, Jason Cox of Omaha, Jeremy Cox of Omaha, and Bryan (Nikki) Gelbart of Iowa, 20 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
