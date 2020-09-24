City of Modale
City Council Meeting Minutes
September 14, 2020
The regular meeting of the Modale City Council was held on September 14, 2020. Mayor James Cox called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Councilmembers Sal Vittitoe, Terigene Tiffey, Kevin Ganzhorn, Josh Marshall and Katie Offenbacker were present.
Visitors present were Joe Rueschenberg, Tammy Smith-Cooperrider, Joe Vittitoe, Chris, and Jennifer Skinner, Loene Herman, Rick Sell, Kathy Tull and Mary Foutch.
Staff present was Marty Skinner and Linda Windschitl.
Marshall made a motion to approve the consent agenda. Tiffey seconded the motion; motion carried with a 5-0 vote.
A public hearing on a five-year lease with the USPS was opened at 7:13 p.m. The hearing was closed at 7:18p.m. with no comments. Ganzhorn made a motion by resolution 2020-14 to approve the five-year lease with the USPS. Marshall seconded the motion; motion carried with a 5-0 vote.
Tammy reported for the Library.
No one reported for the Fire Department.
Marshall made a motion to pay Harrison County $32,500.00 towards the money due for the K-45 project. Offenbacker seconded the motion; motion carried with a 5-0 vote.
Ganzhorn made a motion to donate $100.00 to the legion hall to support Christmas for the kids. Vittitoe seconded the motion; motion carried with a 5-0 vote.
Marshall made a motion to approve donating $75.00 to the Library for their Halloween party. Ganzhorn seconded the motion; motion carried with a 5-0 vote.
Marshall made a motion to approve the 2020 Streets Financial Report. Ganzhorn seconded the motion; motion carried with a 5-0 vote.
Marshall made a motion to adjourn. Offenbacker seconded the motion; motion carried with a 5-0 vote. Mayor Cox adjourned the meeting at 8:31 p.m.
James Cox, Mayor
Linda Windschitl, City Clerk
August 2020 Bills
Paid, Description, Amount
Sundquist, Sewer $3,005.50
Windstream, Library,Fire, City Hall, Sewer $17.97
Iowa DNR, Sewer $210.00
Boyer Valley Heating, City Hall $58.85
Iowa One Call, City Hall $1.80
Todd Argotsinger, General $32.00
Hawkins, Water $535.26
Linda Windschitl, City Hall Postage $105.00
Heartland, Water, City Hall, Sewer, Roads, Parks, Library, Fire $784.81
Harrison County Sheriff, General $2,900.00
Waste Connection, Garbage $162.12
Vetter Equipment, General $279.11
MVTN, Water, City Hall, Sewer, Roads, Parks, Library, Fire $186.00
Woodhouse Ford, Water, City Hall, Sewer, Roads, Parks, Library, Fire $30,299.00
Bomgaars, Water, City Hall, Sewer, Roads, Parks, Library, Fire $337.53
Midwest Coating, General $60,615.00
WinSupply, Streets $350.00
Harrison County Treasurer, General – Drainage $327.77
Amazon, Water, City Hall, Sewer, Roads, Parks, Library, Fire $391.89
Alvin Schiltz, Wages $666.48
Marty Skinner, Wages $1,710.26
Tamara Cooperrider-Smith, Wages $542.17
Linda Windschitl, Wages $2,456.16
IRS, FICA $1,409.90
IPERS, IPERS $899.46
Total Bills $108,284.04
June Revenues
Water Fund $3,640.01
Local Option Sales Tax $2,089.60
Sewer Fund $3,956.15
General Fund $5,167.97
Road Use Tax $1,544.30
Debt Services
TOTAL REVENUES $16,398.03
