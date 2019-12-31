Chamber Shopping Spree winners

Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business Weekend shopping spree winners were recently announced. They are, first place winner, Jeanie Schmitz, who won $175 in gift certificates; second place, Megan Zimmer, won $125; and third place, Carolyn Morris won $75.
