Some speculated that it was because people have felt cooped up too long. Others thought maybe there was more money to spend. Whatever the cause, our country’s Independence Day celebrations continued into the wee hours of July 5th.
Uehling celebrated on June 27th with a spectacular show, limited activities and a Girl Scout fundraising meal complete with masked servers and plenty of social distancing due to the Covid 19 pandemic.
Oakland held its traditional July 3rd Party in the Park with very little tradition taking place. All vendors, games and bounce house activities were cancelled due to Covid concerns. The park may have remained quiet until late evening, but once the sun began to set, hundreds gathered for the annual fireworks display shot by Premier Pyrotechnics.
Many remained in their vehicles while others kept to their small groups to take in the celebration that filled the night sky with color.
Sue Beckner, president of the Oakland Chamber of Commerce, said that with all that is going on in our world and in our country today, it was important to have people come together to celebrate this holiday. “Thank you to all who made the event possible,” Beckner said.
More photos from the weekend can be found on the back pages of this week’s edition.
