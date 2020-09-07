BRLD took control of the line of scrimmage and cruised to a 44-24 win over Tekamah-Herman. They expanded a 14-0 half lead to a 36-point lead half way through the fourth quarter.
After forcing the Tigers to go three-and-out on their first possession the Wolverines paid tribute to their fallen teammate, Tyler Vavra, who was killed in a car accident this summer. They took a delay of game penalty followed by a minute of silence.
"It was an emotional night for the team as Tyler was a fixture in our program. He was a big kid with a big personality that people loved to be around. We know he will be with us when we play this season and the kids just want to honor Tyler with the kind of effort he would play with," said Coach Maresh.
On their second time with the ball the Wolverines struck pay dirt. Keyed by a 17-yard run by QB Derek Petersen and a 39-yard reception by Dylan Beutler, BRLD moved from their 8-yard line into the red zone. With 2:20 left in the first quarter, Gus Gomez scored on a three-yard run.
The Tigers started the second period with a 55-yard pass from Eldridge Jensen to Cole Bottger. The Wolverine defense stood tough and took over on downs at their 28-yard line, but had to regroup for a second stand after the offense coughed up the ball on first down. Lucas Ronnfeldt snuffed the Tigers with a nine-yard loss on a QB sack on second down and their drive ended with two runs netting only two yards.
BRLD came back with a nine play drive to take a 14-0 lead. A 30-yard pass to Beutler moved the ball over mid-field. A couple of runs by Gomez got the ball in the Red Zone. The BRLD boys were set back, by a pair of motion penalties, but a 16-yard reception by Caden Hansen on fourth down moved the ball to the four. Gomez got his second TD run on first down. With his PAT run BRLD had a 14-point lead.
The defense pitched a shutout for the first half as they limited T-H to just four first downs and 138 total yards. Ninety-nine of those yards came on three pass plays. Colten Briggs stopped their last drive with an interception.
The Wolverines got three scores in the third quarter to put the game away. They covered 53 yards with seven straight running plays. Lucas Ronnfeldt capped the drive by smashing over from the five. His PAT made it 22-0.
T-H scored on a 25-yard run by Dylan Chatt with 3:45 left in the quarter. Ronnfeldt put on a show with runs of 21 and 35 on the next BRLD possession. His one-yard run and PAT made it 30-8.
One minute later the defense put points on the board. On second down, Derek Petersen had the Tiger QB in his grasp and a desperation pass floated in Caden Hansen's hands. The junior defensive back scooted 30 yards for a pick-six. Ronnfeldt's PAT moved the score to 38-8.
BRLD got one more score in the fourth quarter. Elliot Nottlemann caught a 14-yard pass from Derek Petersen.
Tekamah-Herman got the last two scores of the game. Cole Freidel returned a kickoff 75 yards. Connor Feiling caught a 26 yards pass in the last minute.
Overall Coach Maresh was pleased with the team's play, but added "We were good at times and ugly at times." The defense blew some pass coverages, but controlled the line of scrimmage and limited the Tigers to just 97 yards. Excluding the TD run T-H averaged 2.8 yards per carry. The passing game was slightly off, but came up with the big plays. The team had had no major penalties, but the offense had to overcame 5 yarders.
Gus Gomez was the top rusher with 92 yards on 17 carries. He scored twice. Lucas Ronnfeldt added two touchdowns with 63 yards on 5 carries. Derek Petersen making his first start at quarterback added 46 yards on the ground while passing for 167. Dylan Beutler caught 2 passes for 69 yards; Caden Hansen grabbed four for 54 yards and Tyler Gatzemeyer caught 2 for 28, and Elliot Nottlemann scored on a 14-yard reception.
The defense had four take aways. Colton Briggs, Dylan Beutler and Caden Hansen intercepted passes while Tyler Gatzemeyer recovered a fumble. Derek Petersen topped the team with 12 tackles and Gus Gomez had 7. Daven Whitley made 8 from his line position. Defensive end Lucas Ronnfeldt had a TFL and a sack. Colten Briggs topped the secondary with 5 stops.
Next up is a road trip to number one rated Oakland-Craig. The defending State Champions have a number of key players back. Jaron Meyer and Caden Nelson are returning backs with Coulter Thiele a dual threat at slot back. All-Stater Mike Brands heads a line that should be tough. Brands and Nelson are one of the best linebacker duos in the state.
Then Knights beat Ponca 50-0 in their opening game.
T-H 0 0 8 16 -24
BRLD 6 8 24 6 -44
BRLD T-H
First Downs 15 9
Rushing Yards 48/218 27/97
Passing Yards 165 182
Total Yards 383 279
Passing 9/21-1 11/24-3
Fumbles/Loss 1/1 2/1
Penalties 11/70 12/80
Punts 6/40.2 5/30.4
