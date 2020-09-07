The TC Thunder girls golf team traveled to Wayne for the Early Invite. The team turned in a score of 496.
Bailey Kubik led the team with a 115, turning in a 58 in the front nine and a 57 in the back nine. Other scores making up the team score were Mercedes Roberts with a 117, Ella Bruns with a 129, and Emily Luedert with a 135. Harlie Nolze turned in a 139.
West Point-Beemer took the team championship with a score of 427 followed by Papillion Vista with a score of 429 and Battle Creek with a 429 edging out Hartington Cedar Catholic/Hartington/New Castle.
Team Score Place
WEST POINT - BEEMER 427 1st
PAPILLION LA VISTA 429 2nd
BATTLE CREEK 429 3rd
CEDAR CATH / HART-NEWC 430 4th
LCC 437 5th
PIERCE 451
TC 496
ELKHORN VALLEY 522
STANTON 611
OAKLAND-CRAIG NTS
WAYNE NTS
CROFTON NTS
SOUTH SIOUX CITY NTS
