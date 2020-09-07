 

The TC Thunder girls golf team traveled to Wayne for the Early Invite. The team turned in a score of 496. 

Bailey Kubik led the team with a 115, turning in a 58 in the front nine and a 57 in the back nine. Other scores making up the team score were Mercedes Roberts with a 117, Ella Bruns with a 129, and Emily Luedert with a 135. Harlie Nolze turned in a 139.

West Point-Beemer took the team championship with a score of 427 followed by Papillion Vista with a score of 429 and Battle Creek with a 429 edging out Hartington Cedar Catholic/Hartington/New Castle.

Team                                     Score Place

WEST POINT - BEEMER              427      1st

PAPILLION LA VISTA                  429      2nd

BATTLE CREEK                           429      3rd

CEDAR CATH / HART-NEWC       430      4th

LCC                                           437      5th

PIERCE                                      451      

TC                                            496      

ELKHORN VALLEY                      522      

STANTON                                 611      

OAKLAND-CRAIG                       NTS      

WAYNE                                     NTS      

CROFTON                                 NTS      

SOUTH SIOUX CITY                    NTS      

