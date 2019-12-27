Wyatt Seagren signed with South Dakota State for football this past week. At tight end Wyatt had 13 receptions for 202 yards and 2 touchdownss. He also had 6 receptions for 2-point conversions. He also had 26 tackles, 14 solo and 6 tackles for losses. He spend a lot of time in the back field chasing down and hurrying the opponents’ quarterbacks.
“Wyatt made huge strides this last year,” said Coach Joe Anderson. “He really increased his strength, speed and agility this summer. Using him as a TE gave us a huge advantage in both the running and passing game. He played very physical and dominated the man across from him most of the year. He also worked a lot of his pass catching abilities this summer, which gave Colten a big target to throw too. He made some big catches for us throughout the season.”
“Wyatt has a huge frame, which I know colleges really liked. I am excited to see what SDSU can do with him when they get him in their full season of strength and conditioning. I feel he can really excel at the next level as well.”
