BRLD went into the Logan View game with four starters in street clothes, but they gave the host Raiders a game. In a hard-fought contest, they succumbed to the big play and turn-overs in a 35-0 loss.
The Wolverines relied on a rushing attack that allowed them to control the ball for 11 minutes and 50 seconds in the first quarter. Logan View had just three snaps but scored on a 40-yard run by Roberto Valdivia.
The Raiders added a second score on a 10-yard pass play to Dru Mueller at the start of the second quarter.
The Wolverine ball control offense went "south" with turnovers on their next three possessions. They had only ten snaps in the quarter. A low kickoff ricocheted back to the Raiders. An eight play drive ended inside the Red Zone when the BRLD runner coughed up a fumble. Both times the Wolverine defense forced a three and out. On their final possession of the half a second down interception stopped BRLD near mid-field.
The Raiders covered 64 yards in two plays at the start of the third quarter. Jacob Purdy carried the last 24 yards.
BRLD had their best series as quarterback Derek Petersen sparked them with a couple a chain moving runs and a long pass. Petersen romped for13 yards. He followed with a first down 39-yard pass to Elliot Nottlemann. After a 12-yard run by the QB, BRLD was set up at the LV 4-yard line.
Petersen moved the ball to the one on first down, but the Raider defense stiffened. After two runs netted a minus one yard, BRLD had a fourth down bubble screen stopped for no gain.
Logan View would get two more scores in the period. They marched 98 yards in 6 snaps with Valdivia scoring from 31 yards out. Dru Mueller caught a second TD pass in the last minutes of the third period. The pitch and run from Riley Hoetfelker covered 29 yards.
Derek Petersen rushed for 107 yards and passed for 131 yards. Sophomore Jackson Cooney added 34 yards on 15 rushes. Elliot Nottlemann had 2 catches for 68 yards while Caden Hansen had 6 receptions and 50 yards. Dylan Beutler added one for 14 yards.
Rusty Hardeman, Caden Hansen, Derek Petersen, and Daven Whitley had tackles for a loss. Petersen had 7 tackles while Whitley had 6. In the secondary Nottlemann had 5 while Hansen and Beutler had 4 stops.
Next up for BRLD is Yutan. The Chieftains return nine offensive starters and all the defense from a young team which qualified for the play-offs last year. They have Caden Erg who rushed for 1563 yards last year and all-state basketball player Brady Timm in the backfield. QB Timm rushed for 389 and passed for 767. Their line is led by sophomore Quran Cook and senior Tyler Pinkelman.
Yutan has a 2-1 record. After losing to number four Bergan the first weekend, the Chieftains have picked up wins over Ponca and Malcolm.
BRLD 0 0 0 0 -0
Logan View 7 7 21 0 -35
BRLD L V
First Downs 15 18
Rushing 42/139 34/267
Passing Yards 131 102
Total Yards 270 368
Passes 9/21-2 5/9-0
Fumbles/Lost 3/2 0/0
Penalties 2/25 4/40
Punting 0 3/30.3
