The BRLD Wolverines had a busy week and came away with three wins defeating 9-6 Wakefield, 14-2 Humphrey/LHF, and 3-13 Stanton.
Vs. Wakefield
The Wolverines jumped up to an 18-6 lead in the first quarter and led at halftime 40-23 on their way to a 71-35 win.
BRLD shot 60% (22 of 37) in 2-ponters, 32% (8 of 25) in 3-pointers and 75% (3 for 4) at the line. The team scored 26 points in transition, 26 points off turnovers, 10 second chance points and 40 points in the paint. The team had 16 steals and only 8 turnovers.
Wakefield shot 35% (9 f0r 26) in 2-pointers, 35% (4 for 18) in 3-pointers and 71% (5 for 7) at the line. The team had 23 turnovers.
Dylan Beutler led the team with 19 points, hitting 4 for 5 in 2-pointers, 3 for 6 in 3-pointers and 2 for 3 at the line scoring 8 points in the paint and 6 points in transition. Lucas Vogt had 17 points, hitting 8 of 15 in 2-pointers and 1 for 1 at the line, scoring 14 points in the paint and 6 points in transition. Darwin Snyder had 14 points, hitting 1 for 5 in 2-pointers and 4 for 10 in 3-pointers, scoring 8 points in transition. Other scorers were Will Gatzemeyer with 7 points, Jaxon Johnson with 8, Zach Hegge, Devin Hegge and Braxton Bargmann with 2 points each.
Jaxon Johnson led the team with 9 rebounds followed by Dylan Beutler with 8 rebounds. Lucas Vogt and Darwin Snyder each had 7 assists to lead the team. Vogt led the team with 6 steals followed by Darwin Snyder with 4 steals. Vogt had 3 blocked shots. Dylan Beutler and Zach Hegge each had a blocked shot.
Vs. Humphrey/LHF
Humphrey/LHF came into the game rated #1 in Class D1 with a 14-1 record. BRLD jumped to a 14-5 first quarter lead. Both teams turned it on in the 2nd quarter with BRLD outscoring HLHF 20-18 for the period. The Wolverines extended their lead to 56-37 by the end of the 3rd period on their way to a 74-52 win.
BRLD shot 62% (21 of 34) in 2-pointers, 35% (7 of 20) in 3-pointers and 79% (11 of 14) at the line. They scored 14 points in transition, 18 points in points off turnovers, 10 second chance points and 38 points in the paint. The team had 12 turnovers.
HLHF shot 36% (8 of 22) in 2-pointers, 42% (11 of 26) in 3-pointers and 60% (3 for 5) at the line. The team had 18 turnovers.
Jaxon Johnson and Darwin Snyder led the team with 24 points each. Snyder hit 2 for 4 in 2-pointers, 6 for 12 in 3-pointers and 2 for 2 at the line. Johnson hit 11 for 13 in 2-pointers and 2 for 2 at the line with 22 points in the paint. Dylan Beutler had 13 points, hitting 4 for 5 in 2-pointers, 1 for 3 in 3-pointers and 2 for 2 at the line. Other scorers were Brayden Anderson with 7 points and Lucas Vogt with 6 points.
Lucas Vogt led the team with 8 rebounds followed by Jaxon Johnson with 7, Darwin Snyder with 6 and Dylan Beutler with 4 rebounds. Vogt led the team with 14 assists followed by Will Gatzemeyer with 7 assists. Vogt also had 6 steals. Jaxon Johnson had 2 blocked shots. Dylan Beutler, Brayden Anderson and Will Gatzemeyer each had a blocked shot.
Vs. Stanton
Stanton was the Wolverines 15th win on the season. BRLD jumped to a 23-4 first quarter lead and led 39-11 at halftime on their way to a 65-30 win.
BRLD shot 62% (22 of 35) in 2-pointers, 40% (6 of 15) in 3-pointers and 100% (3 for 3) at the line. They scored 18 points in transition, 30 points off turnovers and 40 points in the paint. The team had only 5 turnovers.
Stanton shot 69% (11 of 16) in 2-pointers, 14% (2 for 14) in 3-pointers and 33% (2 for 6) at the line. The team had 22 turnovers.
Dylan Beutler and Lucas Vogt led the team with 12 points each, all in the paint, 6 points in transition and 6 points off turnovers. Beutler shot 6 for 7 in 2-pointers, Vogt shot 3 for 5 in 2-pointers and 2 for 2 in 3-pointers. Brayden Anderson scored 10 points, hitting 2 for 3 in 2-pointers and 2 for 3 in 3-pointers with 8 points off turnovers and 8 points in the paint. Other scorers for BRLD were Devin Hegge with 6 points, Micah Henschen and Darwin Snyder with 4 points each, Arizona Riecken, Derek Petersen and Elliott Nottlemann with 2 points each.
Dylan Beutler led the team with 5 rebounds. Lucas Vogt led with 8 assists.
Next
BRLD will host 5-8 Winnebago on Tuesday. Then they get a bye in the first round of the East Husker Conference Tournament on Saturday as the #1 seed and will host the game on Tuesday playing the winner of Howells-Dodge and Clarkson Leigh. Semi finals and finals are played at Midland University this year in Fremont.
