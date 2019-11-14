It was a real barn burner at the quarter-final game at North Bend Central where the number four seed Tigers took on the fifth seed Wolverines. Both teams had high-powered offenses and after three quarters the score was tied 39-39. The fourth quarter was even more explosive as five touch downs were scored. BRLD scored the last two TDs and advanced to the play off semi-finals with a 60-53 win.
The start of the game was anything but unexpected by the Wolverines. Halfway through the first quarter they trailed 14-0. A pooch kickoff was recovered by NBC and they used seven plays to score first. A reverse pass found Tiger QB Austin Endorf unguarded in the end zone as he pulled in the 4-yard toss. With Jarrett Poessnecker's PAT kick, it was 7-0.
BRLD got a 21-yard pass to Jaxon Johnson on their first possession, but coughed up the ball at the Tiger 35. NBC marched down the field with a 19-yard run and five straight completions. Cody Pospisil caught a 9-yard TD pass with 6:33 left in the first quarter.
"I don't know why we had such a poor start to the game," said Coach Maresh. "It could have been nerves. We did a good job of picking one another up and getting ourselves back into the game."
After the third kick off of the game, BRLD marched 64 yards to score. Will Gatzemeyer had a 15-yard run and Kobe Lyons found a hole and gained 18 yards. On the eighth play of the drive Lyons scored from the 4 yard line. The PAT kick was wide and BRLD trailed 14-6.
The defenses took over for the rest of the quarter. The teams traded punts with NBC taking over at their 33-yard line with 1:39 left in the quarter. On first down Lucas Vogt jumped the pass lane and interception a slant pass with open field head of him. His 66-yard pick-six made it 12-14 as the PAT run failed.
The momentum was shifting the Wolverines' way as they held NBC to a second straight three and out. They started the second quarter with the ball. A 23-yard run by Gatzemeyer was followed by a 34-yard reception by Johnson to put them in the Red Zone. Kobe Lyons finished out the drive with 4-yard run. Jaxon caught the PAT and BRLD led 20-14 with 9:00 left in the half.
The Tigers used two Wolverine penalties to drive 58 yards to score. BRLD fell for a Tiger hard count on third down at mid-field and later a pass interference put the ball at the BRLD 12. Ethan Mullally finished the drive from one yard out and NBC went up 21-20.
After the score, the Tigers stopped BRLD on down and took over at their 46. Endorf caught another trick play pass and gained 22 yards. Mullally finished off the drive with a 29-yard run.
The Wolverines needed less than three minutes to answer the score. After Lyons ran for 17 yards, Will Gatzemeyer took over the game as he rushed for 32 yards and completed three passes to Lucas Vogt. A 5 yarder put points on the board with 0:34 left in the half, but BRLD trailed as Johnson was stopped short on the PAT. BRLD trailed 26-28.
With the help of a 35-yard Endorf to Pospisil pass, the Tigers stretched their lead to ten points at the start of the third quarter. After Mullally scored on a 1 yard run, Endorf scored a double extra point for a 36-26 lead.
The Wolverines struck back with a seven-play drive. They needed a fourth down carry by Lyons to move the sticks. A pass interference was followed by a 25 run by Gatzemeyer and a 25-yard TD reception by Vogt.
NBC followed with a drive to the Wolverine 8 where it stalled. Poessnecker kicked a 25-yard field goal for a 39-32 score.
The quarter ended in a tie after Gatzemeyer capped a 60-yard drive with a 2-yard run. The Wolverine quarterback broke loose for a 32-yard run to the Tiger 14. Lyons picked up another 11 yards to set up the score. Lucas Vogt kicked the PAT for 39-39 score.
Endorf was stripped of the ball after a 20-yard first down run and the period ended with BRLD moving into the Red Zone after a 41-yard reception by Johnson.
On the first play of the fourth period, Lucas Vogt pulled in a 10-yard scoring pass and kicked the PAT for a 46-39 lead.
The Tigers got a 40-yard pass from Endorf to Austin Taylor to set up a quick score. A 16-yard pass to Pospisil knotted the game with 9:25 to play.
After BRLD turned the ball over on downs at the Tiger 41, NBC used the long ball to strike again. A 42-yard pass to Pospisil put the ball at the BRLD 27. Mullally scored on an 18 run and NBC went ahead 53-46 with 6:18 to play.
BRLD got 55 yards on their first play after the score. With Vogt drawing attention by going into motion, Dylan Beutler went uncovered up the middle and raced to the Tiger 13. Braxton Bargmann caught a pair of passes to move the ball to the 4. Kobe Lyons broke into the end zone. The PAT kick sailed wide left and NBC led 53-52.
The defense held NBC to 3 yards on two rushes before Kobe Lyons came up with a big third down play. He chased down Endorf and dropped the Tiger QB for a 13-yard loss. A 25-yard punt set the ball up at Wolverine 45 with 3:29 to play.
Gatzemeyer opened with a 4-yard run. BRLD followed with a 23-yard gain by Lucas Vogt on a bubble screen. After two runs by Will, the Wolverines were called for a motion penalty and moved back to the Tiger 31. A big third down play followed as 6"4" Dylan Beutler fought off two NBC defenders for the ball in the end zone. With Gatzemeyer's PAT run, BRLD led 60-53 with 1:51 to play.
NBC got a first down on a pass interference call, but the Wolverine defense came up with a game saver as Jaxon Johnson stripped Endorf and Wolverines jumped on the loose ball.
Coach Maresh commented on the defense's big plays. "We had three take-aways which helped turn the game. Lucas made that play on his own. He sniffed out that play. And Jaxon- he is just a great player rising and making a big play."
It was a big night for senior quarterback Will Gatzemeyer. He ran for 239 yards and passed for 307 yards. He had nine runs of more than 10 yards, four were more than 20 yards. In the fourth quarter, he completed 7 of 10 passes for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Then Wolverines move on to the semi-final game this Friday. They will host the Sutton Mustangs on the Lyons field. Sutton like BRLD has a 10-1 record and advanced with wins over Yutan and Battle Creek in the play offs.
BRLD 12 14 13 21 -60
NBC 14 14 11 14 -53
BRLD NBC
First Downs 27 21
Rushing Yards 46/326 35/135
Passing Yards 307 260
Total Yards 633 395
Passes 19/34-0 22/29-1
Fumbles/Lost 1/1 2/2
Penalties 11/74 5/45
Punts 1/31 3/39
Rushing: Gatzemeyer 30/239 2TD, Lyons 15/87 2 TD
Passing: Gatzemeyer 19/32 4TD
Receiving: Vogt 11/102 3 TD, Beutler 3/100 1 TD, Johnson 3/96, Bargmann 2/9
