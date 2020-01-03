The BRLD Wolverines competed in the Homer Holiday Tournament. They easily took the opening win over Homer.
Vs Homer
BRLD had an easy time leading 17-6 over the host team Homer Knights at the end of the opening period and 33-11 at halftime. They went to win 61-26.
The Wolverines shot 48% (13 of 27), 45% (9 of 20) but only 38% (8 of 21) at the line. They scored 24 points off turnovers, 26 second chance points and 24 points in the paint. BRLD had 15 turnovers for the game and had 13 steals as a team.
Homer shot 41% (12 of 29) in 2-pointers, 0 for 7 in 3-poiinters and only 25% (2 for 8) at the line. They had 23 turnovers for the game.
Jaxon Johnson led the team in scoring with 18 points, hitting 8 of 10 in 2-pointers, 2 for 5 at the line, 12 points on second chance points and 16 points in the paint and completed a double/double with 10 rebounds. Dylan Beutler had 9 points, hitting 3 for 7 in 2-pointers and 1 for 1 in 3-pointers. Braxton Bargmann had 9 points, hitting 3 for 7 in 3-pointers, all 9 points off turnovers. Devin Hegge had 8 points, hitting 1 for 1 in 2-pointers and 2 for 5 in 3-pointers. Will Gatzemeyer had 7 points, hitting 2 for 3 in 3-pointers.
Dylan led the team with 11 rebounds. Braxton Bargmann had 4 assists, Devin Hegge and Dylan Beutler each had 3 assists. Will Gatzemeyer led the team with 5 steals.
Vs Guardian Angels Central Catholic
The Wolverines faced Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the tournament finals. GACC defeated Howells-Dodge 60-49.
The two teams battled to an 8-8 tie at the end of the opening period. BRLD was able to pull ahead 25-19 by halftime. That lead held through the 3rd period and the Wolverines extended their lead to take the 52-34 to take the Homer tournament championship.
Leading the scoring for BRLD was Dylan Beutler with 22 points, hitting five 2-pointers, a pair of 3-pointers and 6 for 10 at the line. Darwin Snyder had 9 points, hitting a couple 2-pointers, a 3-pointer and 2 for 4 at the line. Devin Hegge had 6 points with two 3-pointers. Jaxon Johnson had 6 points, Will Gatzemeyer 5 points, Micah Henschen and Brayden Anderson each had 2 points.
Next
The Wolverines will travel to Ponca on Jan. 3. Then they will play Pierce in Sioux City on Friday Jan. 10 and host West Point-Beemer in Lyons on Jan. 11.
