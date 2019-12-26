The #1 and undefeated BRLD Wolverines hosted #8 in D1 Howells-Dodge on Friday. They walked away with a victory to advance their record to 5-0.
The Wolverines jumped to a big lead in the first quarter 23-7 led by Dylan Beutler with 7 points, Darwin Snyder with 6 (two 3-pointers) and Jaxon Johnson with 6 points. The Jaguars got its game going in the second quarter but still trailed 24-42 at halftime.
The third quarter Howells-Dodge started a comeback. BRLD’s lead was cut to 53-40. A minute and a half into the final period the lead was down to 4 points 53-49. But with 4:00 left in the game the Wolverines expanded their lead to 60-51. They went on to take the win 73-63.
The Wolverines shot 56% (16 of 28) in 2-pointers and 36% (8 of 22) in 3-pointers. They struggled a bit at the line shooting only 55% (17 of 31) from the line. BRLD had 22 points off turnovers and 32 points in the paint. The team had 14 turnovers for the game.
The Jaguars shot 66% (19 of 29) in 2-pointers, 25% (3 of 4) in 3-pointers and 70% (16 of 23) from the line. They had 34 points in the paint and 14 points off turnovers. H-D had 19 turnovers for the game.
Leading the scoring for BRLD was Darwin Snyder with 22 points, hitting 3 for 5 in 2-pointers, 4 for 8 in 3-pointers and 4 for 5 at the line. Dylan Beutler had 16 points, hitting 4 of 6 in 2-pointers, 1 for 1 in 3-pointers and 5 for 8 at the line. Will Gatzemeyer had 11 points, hitting 3 for 5 in 2-pointers and 5 for 7 at the line. Jaxon Johnson had 10 points, hitting 4 of 6 in 2 pointers, all 8 points in the paint.
Dylan Beutler led the team with 9 rebounds followed by Jaxon Johnson with 8 rebounds. Devin Hegge and Will Gatzemeyer led the team with 4 assists. Jaxon Johnson had 3 steals followed by Will Gatzemeyer and Darwin Snyder with 2 steals apiece. Beutler had 2 blocked shots.
The next games for BRLD will be at the Holiday Tournament in Homer Dec. 28 and 30.
