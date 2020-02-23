BRLD boys extended their winning streak to 45 games after a 61-57 win over Hastings in the Heartland Hoops Classic held at Grand Island on Saturday. They needed a strong fourth quarter showing to turn back the number 2 team in Class B.
BRLD used the sharp shooting of Darwin Snyder to jump to a 30-23 half time lead. After a sub-par shooting night on Friday, the senior canned 13 points in the first half.
After intermission the Wolverines controlled the game as they maintained a 6 or 7 point lead throughout the quarter. Hastings ended with a 6-1 run. The Tigers got a strip and fast break basket at the buzzer to pull to within one point, 41-40.
Connor Creech opened the fourth period with a three to give Hastings the lead. Darwin Snyder answered with 2 threes to give the Wolverines a 4 point cushion. After a second Creech triple, Dylan Beutler added BRLD's fourth trey of the period to maintain the four point margin.
The Wolverines had to dig in after Hastings's fifth make from behind the arc cut the lead to 52-51. With 2:35 left Jaxon Johnson scored a basket and the next possession
Beutler added a free throw for as 55-51 score. Lucas Vogt closed out the game with six straight free throws.
“They kind of went on a run to start the second half and then we knocked down some big shots to get the momentum back,” Vogt said. “They kind of nagged at us most of the fourth quarter and then we knocked down some free throws to seal it.”
Hasting trained their defense on Vogt and the junior point guard found the open man. Darwin Snyder had a big night with a game-high 24 points. He was six for eight behind the arc.
“That’s always nice when a guy like me can’t get it going and then when I drive I can kick it out to him and I have confidence in him knocking that down,” Vogt said.
The 45 win streak is the 14th longest in Nebraska prep history. The three-year starters have a 75-4 record.
BRLD (22-0).........21 9 11 20—61
Hastings (18-3)...13 10 17 17—57
BRLD: Darwin Snyder 24, Lucas Vogt 12, Dylan Beutler 11, Will Gatzemeyer 7, Jaxon Johnson 6, Brayden Anderson 1.
H: Connor Creech 23, Jake Schroeder 11, Haggan Hilgen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.