The #1 BRLD Wolverines continue toward their goal of a repeat championship. They picked up two more wins this season defeating 3-1 Walthill on Thursday and 2-3 Clarkson/Leigh on Friday night. They advanced their record to 4-0 on the season.
Vs Walthill
BRLD jumped out to a big first quarter lead 30-11. They expanded their lead to 46-19 at halftime. Dylan Beutler had 16 points by halftime and Will Gatzemeyer had 10. They built up a 71-33 lead at the end of the third quarter on their way to an 89-52 victory.
The Wolverines shot 69% (35 of 51) in 2-pointers, 21% (3 for 14) in 3-pointers and 67% (10 of 15) from the line. BRLD had 18 transitional points, 20 points off turnovers, 19 second chance points and 66 points in the paint. They only had 3 turnovers for the game.
Walthill shot 47% (15 of 32) in 2-pointers, 25% (5 of 20) in 3-pointers and 67% (4 of 6) from the line. They had 14 turnovers.
Leading the Wolverines in scoring was Dylan Beutler with 23 points hitting 10 of 12 in 2-pointers and 3 for 4 at the line, scoring 20 points in the paint, 8 on second chance points and 6 points off turnovers. Jaxon Johnson had 12 points hitting 6 for 6 in 2-pointers. Will Gatzemeyer had 11 points hitting 3 for 5 in 2-pointers and 5 of 6 at the line. Micah Henschen had 8 points hitting 1 for 3 in 2-pointers and 2 for 4 in 3-pointers.
Dylan Beutler led the team with 10 rebounds followed by Brayden Anderson with 6 and Jaxon Johnson with 5 rebounds. Will Gatzemeyer and Darwin Snyder each had 5 assists. Arizona Riecken, Dylan Beutler and Zach Hegge each had a blocked shot.
Vs Clarkson/Leigh
The Clarkson Leigh Patriots tried in the early part of the game to hang close trailing by 6 at the end of the opening period, 8-14. But the Wolverine defense shut down the Patriots offense as they held them to single digits in three of the quarters and held them scoreless in the third quarter. BRLD took the game 66-19.
The Wolverines shot 60% (25 of 42) in 2-pointers, 21% (3 of 14) in 3-pointers and 50% (6 of 12) at the line. Thy scored 21 points in transition, 27 points off turnovers, 18 second chance points and 46 points in the paint. The Wolverines had 15 steals and only 8 turnovers. BRLD won the battle on the boards 36-24 in rebounds.
Clarkson/Leigh shot 20% (4 of 20) in 2-pointers, 14% (3 of 21) in 3-pointers and 100% (2 for 2) at the line. The Patriots had 21 turnovers for the game.
Leading the team in scoring was Dylan Beutler with 22 points hitting 9 for 12 in 2-pointers and 4 for 4 at the line, 16 points in the paint, 6 second chance points and 5 points on turnovers. Jaxon Johnson had 16 points in the paint hitting 8 of 13 in 2-pointers.
Jaxon Johnson led the team with 14 rebounds followed by Dylan Beutler with 9 rebounds. Devin Hegge, Will Gatzemeyer and Darwin Snyder each had 3 assists and Snyder led the team with 5 steals.
Next
The Wolverines will host Howells-Dodge Friday night in Lyons. The next games will be the Holiday Tournament in Homer on December 28 to 30.
