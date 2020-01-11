The #1 rated BRLD Wolverines traveled to Ponca to take on the 6-1 Indians. They took charge early and walked away with an easy win.
The Wolverines took an early lead and led at the end of the first quarter 20-9. BRLD scored 20 more points in the second quarter and led at halftime 40-27. They pulled away a little more in the 3rd quarter with a 53-34 lead at the end of the period on their way to the 64-46 win.
BRLD shot 62% (18 of 29) in 2-pointers, 27% (7 of 26) in 3-pointers and only 44% (7 of 16) at the line. They scored 15 points in transition points, 18 points off turnovers and 32 points in the paint. The team only had 6 turnovers. Ponca shot 53% (9 of 17) in 2-pointers, 29% (6 of 21) in 3-pointers and 63% (10 for 16) at the line. They had 18 points in the paint and had 18 turnovers for the game.
Dylan Buetler led the team with 23 points hitting 8 for 9 in 2-pointers, 2 for 6 in 3-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line and 12 of the points in the paint. Lucas Vogt had 14 points hitting 6 for 9 in 2-pointers and 2 for 2 at the line. He had 6 points in transition and 12 points in the paint. Darwin Snyder had 13 points hitting 4 of 13 in 3-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line. Will Gatzemeyer had 11 points hitting 3 for 4 in 2-pointers, 1 for 5 in 3-pointers and 2 for 4 at the line. Jaxon Johnson added 3 points.
Dylan Beutler led the team with 8 rebounds followed by Jaxon Johnson with 7 rebounds. Lucas Vogt led the team with 7 assists followed by Arizona Riecken and Will Gatzemeyer with 4 assists. Vogt also led the team with 4 steals followed by Jaxon Johnson and Will Gatzemeyer with 3 steals. Lucas Vogt had 2 blocked shots.
The Wolverines will host 5-3 Pierce on Friday Jan. 10. Then, host West Point Beemer on Saturday Jan. 11 and host Tekamah-Herman on Tuesday Jan. 14.
