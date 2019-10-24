BRLD and Oakland-Craig to Face Off for District Championship
By Clare Wiltse
BRLD faced their toughest opponent of the season and emerged with a 42-36 win in overtime. Archbishop Bergan with a 6-1 record gave the Wolverines all they could handle as BRLD needed a second half rally and a goal line stand to claim victory.
"This wasn't a very pretty game for us, but we made the plays when they counted," said Coach Maresh. We didn't have much momentum, but somehow we found a way to get the win."
The Fremont team was fresh off a shut-out loss to O-C, but gave BRLD their best shot and led by nine points half time.
Both teams punted on their opening possessions. A 59 yarder by Bergen pinned the Wolverines back at their seven. BRLD showed their explosiveness with a five-play drive. On the third snap, Will Gatzemeyer swept around left end for a 43-yard gain. He followed that with a 44-yard pass to Dylan Beutler. Kobe Lyons finished the drive with a 3-yard run seven minutes into the game. A PAT pass was incomplete leaving BRLD with a 6-0 lead.
The Wolverines had a chance to open a bigger lead, but fumbled it away. Luke Kramer's squib kick was booted by Bergan and recovered by Colten Briggs. On their third play the Wolverines fumbled it back to them a mid-field. With a shortened field, the Knights used two long runs to advance into the Red Zone. A 14-yard run by Jake Ridder and PAT kick by Kaeden Thomsen gave them a 7-6 lead with just 36 left in the first period.
On the last play of the first quarter, Will Gatzemeyer raced 55 yards to the Bergan twenty-one. BRLD needed a fourth down miracle to keep the drive going. Gatzemeyer was in a Knight's grasp and going down as he passed to Beutler to move the sticks to the ten. Two runs later, Lyons broke through from the one. The PAT failed as Will was tackle short of the end zone. With 9:13 in the half, BRLD led 12-7.
Fremont Bergan dominated the rest of the quarter. With a short field after the kick-off, Bergan used a 25-yard run by QB Jake Ridder moved the ball to the BRLD ten. The Wolverine defense stopped them at the three when Gatzemeyer dropped Ridder on a fourth down run.
The Wolverines moved the ball out to the twenty, but on third down Gatzemeyer was sacked and fumbled. It took two plays for Bergan to take the lead. Villwok raced in untouched from the twelve. With Thomsen's kick the Knights led 14-12.
Bergan was not done scoring in the first half. After a 68-yard punt by Gatzemeyer pushed them back at their eleven, they needed just five plays to score. Speedster Koa McIntyre had a 36-yard run and a 23-yard reception as Bergan advance to the Red Zone. With 23 seconds left in the half he finished the drive on a 15-yard run and the Knights led 21-12 at intermission.
BRLD got some momentum at the start of the second half. A TFL by Gatzemeyer and a sack by Jaxon Johnson forced the Knights to punt on their opening possession. Then the Wolverines burned off five minutes on a twelve-play drive. With ten runs and two passes they covered 68 yards with Kobe Lyons scoring from five yards out. Will Gatzemeyer scored the crucial PAT after reversing his field and BRLD was down by just one point.
After the kickoff, Bergan got a 30-yard run by McIntyre. Bergan Coach Seth Mruz turned to some trickery. McIntyre took the snap in the wildcat and raced left. He pitched off to Ridder who was a wide out. Ridder ran to the right and found a wide open Jackson Gilfry for a 25-yard touchdown. With 4:22 left in the quarter Fremont Bergan was up 28-20.
Things looked bleak for BRLD when a muffed kick rolled back to the six. A quick pass to Beutler advanced the ball to the nineteen. After a pair of runs, a holding penalty moved them back to the fourteen. Facing a third and fifteen, sophomore Caden Hansen made the biggest catch of his career. He caught a pass over the middle and raced up field for a 62-yard gain. Will and Kobe took the ball the final 24 yards with Kobe scoring from the one. Will got the PAT and the score was tied at 28 with 1:03 to play in the third quarter
Both teams traded possession in the fourth quarter before BRLD claimed the ball on downs at their thirty-one with 7:01 left in the game. The Wolverines moved across midfield with a 29-yard reception by Braxton Bargmann. After a five-yard run by Lyons, Gatzemeyer laid a perfect 21-yard pass over the Knight defense to Jaxon Johnson for the go ahead score with 3:41 to play. For the third time in the half Gatzemeyer was successful for the double extra point and BRLD was on top 36-28.
Bergan answered with their own touchdown with 1:07 left in the game. They relied on Koa McIntyre, who was runner-up in the Class C sprints last spring. He ran the ball on six of their nine plays. The sophomore was able to get around then Wolverine's flank for a 10-yard score and used his speed to race to the pylon for the double extra point and tie the score at 36-36.
With the score tied after regulation time expires, high school teams line up at the ten for overtime. Bergan won the toss and chose to go on defense first. After a pair of runs by Gatzemeyer and an incomplete pass, BRLD was facing a fourth and seven. The fourth down play found Jaxon Johnson wrestling a pass away from three Knight defenders in the end zone. A reverse run by Caden Hansen failed in the PAT.
The pressure was on the defense to keep the Knights out of the end zone because their PAT kicker was almost automatic. Bergan went to McIntyre on three straight runs to the flanks. The Wolverines were stout and he gained only seven yards. On fourth down, the speedster faked a handoff and plunged into the line. The Wolverine's middle of the line stopped him at the one to preserve the win.
After the game the Coach told the players that this game made them a better team. "I don't mean that winning the game made us better. I mean we had to trust one another, we had to believe in ourselves, we each had to do our role. We had to love one another as team mates."
The win moves the Wolverines' record to 8-0 with one game to play in the regular season. The final game put BRLD up against Oakland-Craig who is also undefeated. The winner of the game played at Lyons will be the district champion and an automatic qualifier for the State Playoffs.
BRLD 6 6 16 8 6 -42
Bergan 7 14 7 8 0 -36
BRLD Bergan
First Downs 19 15
Rushing 53/282 42/319
Passing Yards 216 77
Total Yards 498 396
Passing 14/29-1 5/16-0
Fumbles/Lost 2/2 1/1
Penalties 2/25 2/15
Punts 4/45 3/47
Rushing: Gatzemeyer 31/225 Lyons 22/57 4TDs
Passing: Gatzemeyer: 14/29-1 2 TDs
Receiving: Johnson 6 - 67yards. 2 TDs, Beutler 3 - 66 yards., Bargmann 3 - 36 yards., Hansen 2 - 67 yards.
