2019 BRLD Football Team
The 2019 BRLD Wolverine Football team from front left: Keith Pickell, Hunter Carpenter, Kayden Henneman, Mason Lami, Kaden Frahm, Gus Gomez, Michael Cooney and Ryker Gomez. Second row: Kobe Lyons, Owen VanKirk, Caden Hansen, Gavin Brownell, Colten Briggs, Lucas Ronnfeldt, Braxton Bargmann, Trevor Cole, Mason Dolezal, Daven Whitley, Lucas Vogt and Haaken Meyer. Back row: Luke Kramer, Kyler Gomez, Tyler Gatzemeyer, Derek Petersen, Brennan Ferguson, Jaxon Johnson, Tyler Vavra, William Gatzemeyer, Dylan Beutler, Rusty Hardemen, Aidan, Nelson and Parker Paulsen.

 Courtesy Mike O'Brien of West Point News

 

BRLD’s Wolverines moved up to third place in the Omaha World-Herald’s final rankings in C-2 football.  The Wolverines had a 10-2 record with their only losses to State Champion Oakland-Craig and Sutton, the other finalist.

The high-powered offensive team averaged 46 points per game.     QB Will Gatzemeyer was the spark that fired the team.  He rushed for 1740 yards and passed for 2972 yards while accounting for 52 touchdowns.  Backfield mate Kobe Lyons picked up 946 yards and scored 21 touchdowns.  LD had three receivers with over 700 yards receiving.  Dylan Beutler 970 yards and 14 touchdowns.  Jaxon Johnson caught 42 balls for 787 yards with 7 TDs.  Lucas Vogt missed over four games, but still had 49 catches and 9 scores.

The defense was led by linebackers Gus Gomez and Derek Petersen who had 120 and 106 tackles respectively.  Safety Will Gatzemeyer was close behind with 102.  Jaxon Johnson was the top lineman with 79 tackles, including 7 sacks.  Gatzemeyer had 8 interceptions with 3 pick-sixes while Lucas Vogt had 3 with 1 pick-six.

O W-H C-2 Top Ten

Oakland-Craig               13-0

Sutton                          11-2

BRLD                            10-2

St. Paul                         11-1

Doniphan-Trumbell       9-2

Battle Creek                  9-2

North Bend Central       9-2

D.C. Aquinas                 8-3

Centennial                    6-4

Hartington Cedar C.       5-5

