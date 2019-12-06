The 2019 BRLD Wolverine Football team from front left: Keith Pickell, Hunter Carpenter, Kayden Henneman, Mason Lami, Kaden Frahm, Gus Gomez, Michael Cooney and Ryker Gomez. Second row: Kobe Lyons, Owen VanKirk, Caden Hansen, Gavin Brownell, Colten Briggs, Lucas Ronnfeldt, Braxton Bargmann, Trevor Cole, Mason Dolezal, Daven Whitley, Lucas Vogt and Haaken Meyer. Back row: Luke Kramer, Kyler Gomez, Tyler Gatzemeyer, Derek Petersen, Brennan Ferguson, Jaxon Johnson, Tyler Vavra, William Gatzemeyer, Dylan Beutler, Rusty Hardemen, Aidan, Nelson and Parker Paulsen.