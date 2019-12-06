BRLD’s Wolverines moved up to third place in the Omaha World-Herald’s final rankings in C-2 football. The Wolverines had a 10-2 record with their only losses to State Champion Oakland-Craig and Sutton, the other finalist.
The high-powered offensive team averaged 46 points per game. QB Will Gatzemeyer was the spark that fired the team. He rushed for 1740 yards and passed for 2972 yards while accounting for 52 touchdowns. Backfield mate Kobe Lyons picked up 946 yards and scored 21 touchdowns. LD had three receivers with over 700 yards receiving. Dylan Beutler 970 yards and 14 touchdowns. Jaxon Johnson caught 42 balls for 787 yards with 7 TDs. Lucas Vogt missed over four games, but still had 49 catches and 9 scores.
The defense was led by linebackers Gus Gomez and Derek Petersen who had 120 and 106 tackles respectively. Safety Will Gatzemeyer was close behind with 102. Jaxon Johnson was the top lineman with 79 tackles, including 7 sacks. Gatzemeyer had 8 interceptions with 3 pick-sixes while Lucas Vogt had 3 with 1 pick-six.
O W-H C-2 Top Ten
Oakland-Craig 13-0
Sutton 11-2
BRLD 10-2
St. Paul 11-1
Doniphan-Trumbell 9-2
Battle Creek 9-2
North Bend Central 9-2
D.C. Aquinas 8-3
Centennial 6-4
Hartington Cedar C. 5-5
