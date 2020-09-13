BRLD went into their second game against number one rated Oakland-Craig. The defending State champions had no trouble scoring as they rolled tom am 62-0 win. They had 42 points in the first quarter.
O-C took the opening kickoff to the nine-yard line. On the first snap Jaron Meyer scored for an 8-0 lead.
BRLD's first play resulted in a turnover as Derek Petersen's pass was intercepted at the forty-two. It took three snaps for O-C to score. Coulter Thiele ran the last 14 yards.
BRLD turned the ball over on downs when a fake punt play failed. The next play was a costly one for BRLD. Linebacker Gus Gomez was injured tackling Meyer after a 27-yard run. Connor Guill would score later on a 7-yard run.
A second interception resulted in O-C driving 57 yards for another score. Jaron Meyer had three carries with a four-yard scoring run.
The wolverines finally got an offensive drive with two firsts downs on their fourth possession. Tyler Gatzemeyer had a pair of catches and Dylan Beutler snagged a 21 yarder. Then drive ended on downs at the O-C 33.
Jaron Meyer ripped off a 67-yard touchdown run on second down for a 36-point lead. The score went to 42-0 after Couulter Thiele intercepted a Petersen pass and raced 35 yards for the score.
Travis Uhing scored on the first play of the] second period. BRLD crossed mid-field with the help of a 24-yard run by Derek Petersen, but suffered their fourth INT of the half. Jaron Meyer followed with his fourth TD of the half on a 42-yard run. Gunnar Ray scored O-C's final touchdown on a 42-yard run.
The running clock limited the teams to two possessions each in the second half. BRLD got to the ten-yard line after a 38-yard reception by Elliot Nottlemann. They failed to advance any further and turned the ball over on downs.
"We hurt ourselves with mistakes tonight. We're going to have to work at just getting better," said Coach Maresh.
BRLD 0 0 0 0 -0
O-C 42 20 0 0 -0
BRLD O-C
First Downs 6 18
Rushing Yards 67 364
Passing Yards 81 64
Total Yards 148 428
Passes 5/26-4 5/6-0
Fumbles 1/0 0/0
Penalties 4/20 9/71
Punts 2/40 0
Passing: Petersen 5/24-4 81 yards; Rushing: Petersen 15/58, J. Cooney 3/9; Receiving: Beutler 1/21, Gatzemeyer 2/14, Hansen 1/8, Nottlemann 1/38
Tackles: Petersen 16, Briggs 11, Hansen 4, Lami 2 (1 TFL), Beutler 3, Gatzemeyer 8, Cole 3 (sack, TFL), Carpenter 1 (TFL), Whitley 4 (TFL)Gomez 3. J Cooney 2, Nelson 3.
