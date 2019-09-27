BRLD closed out their non-district play with a 40-32 win over sixth rated Norfolk Catholic. The Wolverines are 4-0 as they begin district competition at (3-1) Yutan this week.
In his preseason release, Norfolk Catholic Coach Jeff Bellar stated that we will be very young and experienced, but we will improve as the season goes along. The Knights improved as the game went on. Trailing by two TDs in the first period, they closed to one point at half and were one yard from taking then lead in the third quarter.
"That is a good football team, 0 and 3 or what-ever you say, they just happened to play some really good teams. They were much improved tonight. We could see they were ready and well coached for us," commented Coach Maresh after the game.
BRLD started the game with two scores. They marched 75 yards after the opening kickoff. Eleven runs and two successful passes netted six points after Kobe Lyons carried it over from the 3.
Catholic turned the ball over on downs after they tried to trick the Wolverines with a fake punt pass play. It went incomplete and the Wolverines had a short field. BRLD covered the 43 yards in seven plays with Lyons scoring from the one. BRLD led 12-0 with 4:01 left in the period.
An exchange of punts shifted the field position for Catholic. After a 57 yarder nailed the Wolverines at their one, they had two long passes that went off receivers’ hands Gatzemeyer punted to the forty. A 32-yard pass to Brennen Kelley moved the ball to the 8. QB Cayden Cunningham then hooked up with Alex Lammers for the final 5 yards as the NC scored with 11 seconds left in the quarter.
BRLD answered with an eight-play drive. Lyons moved the chains with 17-yard run. Two first downs later, the Wolverines struck from the Catholic 41. Gatzemeyer hooked up with Lucas Vogt on a bubble screen. The junior receiver evaded a slew of tacklers and raced to the end zone. BRLD led 18-7. At the 9:49 mark.
Momentum swung back to the Knights for the rest of the half. Tristen Schlecht caught a 31-yard TD pass and Riley Carlson kicked a 35-yard field goal. BRLD punted twice as the teams went to the locker rooms with BRLD up 18-17.
The Knights took the second half kickoff and marched down the field for the go-ahead points. After nine snaps they were on the Wolverine ½ yard line with fourth and goal play. The Wolverine defense rose up and stuffed their run attempt as Jaxon Johnson knifed through and dropped NC for a four-yard loss.
“Wow. What a play by Jaxon Johnson and company to get that penetration and get him down for a loss,” exclaimed Coach Maresh. “and right after that having a big reception. Wow, that kid can play some football.”
The Wolverines moved out of the shadow of their end zone when Gatzemeyer and Johnson hooked up for a 69-yard pass play. In a minute and a half, BRLD moved 95 yards as Gatzemeyer capped the drive with a 22-yard pass to Dylan Beutler.
After a 58-yard punt by NC pinned them at their three-yard line, BRLD marched up the field again. A pass interference call and a 23-yard reception by Vogt got breathing room. On the sixth snap Vogt caught a 41-yard pass to put the Wolverines on the NC six. Gatzemeyer finished the drive with a 1-yard run. His extra point made it 32-17 with 59 seconds left in the period.
Both teams turned the ball over on downs to start the fourth quarter. Norfolk Catholic got a 37-yard touchdown on their second series. Wyatt Smydra ran a crossing route on fourth down and the Wolverine defense had a break-down as he scored untouched. Catholic trailed by eight points.
BRLD followed with their third long drive of the half. They started at the 24 and took eight plays to score. Will Gatzemeyer took charge in the second half by completing 9 of 10 passes and carrying on 14 of 18 rushing attempts after half time. On this drive he ran five times and hit on all four pass attempts. On a third a five from the Catholic 24, Will went to Vogt in the flat and the junior broke loose for the winning score. With Gatzemeyer’s PAT, BRLD led 40-24 with 2:46 to play.
“Will is special,” said Maresh. “He gets us in good situations. That last touchdown, that was all him. He saw the box, he pulled it out and threw it, and we’re up by two scores”.
Norfolk Catholic got on the board one more time when Cunningham and Lammers hooked up on an 8-yard fade route pass with 58 seconds to play. Lammer’s double extra point reception gave the Knights a glimmer of hope, but Kobe Lyons recovered the onside kick and BRLD ran out the clock.
The Norfolk Catholic game saw the return of Lucas Vogt to the line-up. The speedy junior injured his ribs in the opening minutes of the Cedar Catholic game and he sat out the next two contests. Against NC he had eight catches for 173 yards and two touchdowns.
“We missed that kid,” said Coach Maresh. “He is a special player and every touch by him is electric. With Will and the other guys that is spreading the field pretty wide with a lot of skill.”
Jaxon Johnson had a solid game in the defensive line. He led the team with 12 stops, seven being unassisted tackles. He also had 3 sacks and 3 TFLs. Derek Petersen had ten tackles with a sack and 1 TFL. Will Gatzemeyer had a TFL.
BRLD 12 6 14 8 -40
NC 7 10 0 15 -32
BRLD NC
First Downs 22 15
Rushing 43/182 38/151
Passing Yards 323 183
Total Yards 505 334
Passing 16-24-0 10-20-0
Fumbles 0 0
Penalties 4/25 4/45
Punts 3/34 3/48
Rushing: Gatzemeyer 16/116 1 TD, Lyons 17/66 2TD Ronnfeldt 2/2
Passing: Gatzemeyer 16/24-0 3 TD
Receiving Vogt 8 173 2TD, Johnson 4 114, Beutler 3 34 1 TD, Hansen 1 4
Tackles: Johnson 12, Petersen 10, Lami 4, G. Gomez 6, Gatzemeyer 5, Vogt 5, Beutler 4, Bargmann 5, Briggs 3, Vavra 5, Whitley 1, Lyons 1, Ronnfeldt 4, K Gomez 2, Nelson 2, Coooney 1
