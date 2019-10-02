BRLD came out with a 40-27 win over Yutan, but not before having to turn back the upcoming Chieftains who took a 7-point lead in the second quarter. The Wolverines are 5-0 with a 1-0 district record. Yutan falls to 3-2.
The Wolverines had a 13-12 lead at the start of the second period, but the young Yutan team rallied for a 20-13 lead with 59 second left in the half. The previous three BRLD series had ended with a fumble and two punts. The Wolverines covered 65 yards in four plays this time.
After the kick off went out of bounds BRLD started at their 35. Kobe Lyons opened with a 4-yard run. Passes to Lucas Vogt and Jaxon Johnson advanced the ball to the Yutan 16. Johnson finished the drive with catch in the end zone with 8 seconds to play. Vogt's PAT kick tied the score at twenty apiece.
"That drive was very important for us," said Coach Maresh. "We got the rhythm back into our offense. Momentum shifted back in our favor. This has been our identity all season, we can score fast."
BRLD took the momentum into the second half with another 65-yard drive and took a 26-20 lead after Will Gatzemeyer scampered over from nine yards out.
BRLD opened the game with defensive charge and quick strike. It was a three and out for the Chieftains. On their fifth offensive play, the Wolverines saw Gatzemeyer hook up with Vogt for a 52-yard score. Vogt's PAT kick put BRLD up 7-0 after four minutes of play.
The Chieftains put points on the board after a 41-yard pass moved them to then BRLD 25. After a series of penalties shuffled the ball back and forth, Caden
Erg had runs of 8 and 17. Ethan Christensen carried the last two yards for then score. Jaxon Johnson blocked the PAT kick to keep BRLD up 7-6.
The teams traded possessions before BRLD took over at their 34 with 1:24 to play. Ten plays into the drive Kobe Lyons scored from the one with 11:06 left in the second quarter.
The next three tries did not go well for the Wolverines. They fumbled at the fifty and punted twice.
BRLD turned back the Chieftains when Lucas Vogt intercepted a Timm pass in the end zone at the 6:47 mark.
Yutan was not to be denied their next two series. Brady Timm hooked up with Sam Petersen for a 23-yard score. Timm followed with a 50-yard scoring run as he cut back on an option play and outran the secondary to the end zone. With a PAT run by Erg the Chieftains led 20-13.
"We had trouble with their option game in the second quarter," said Coach Maresh. "We haven't seen a lot of this season and did not get our assignments. We had half time talks about this and did better in the second half. That Timm is as really good athlete and we misjudged his ability."
Yutan did mount one drive in the third period. They used fourteen straight runs, including a 26 yarder by Timm, to get to then Wolverine 3. Lucas Vogt got his second INT of the game on the fifteenth snap.
BRLD had to overcome a holding penalty to add an additional score in the fourth quarter. On a third and thirteen, Gatzemeyer found Vogt for 36 yards to move the ball to mid-field. After Gatzemeyer and Lyons runs picked up a first down, Dylan Beutler caught a 31-yard TD pass. Gatzemeyer had a double extra-point run for a 34-20 lead.
Trailing by two scores, Yutan needed points to stay in the game. Vogt dropped
Erg for a 5-yard loss on first down. Johnson deflected as second down pass and a third down pass was incomplete. Christensen carried on a fourth down fake punt run. Colten Briggs brought him down five yards short.
BRLD put the game away with a 12-play drive. A mix of passes and runs took five minutes off then clock. Lyons scored from the one. Johnson caught the PAT pass. BRLD led 40-20.
Yutan scored their final TD with 32 seconds left in the game. Dillon Marht caught a 21-yard pass on a fourth down play. Emily Fisher kicked the extra point.
Will Gatzemeyer threw a season-high 32 times, completing 20. "Yutan loaded the box. Seven is greater than five.," said Maresh. "Our receivers had single coverage." Lucas Vogt had eleven receptions for 184 yards while Jaxon Johnson caught 4 for 55.
Gatzemeyer rushed for 103 yards on 15 carries. Lyons had 9 carries for 24 yards.
Sophomore Gus Gomez was the most active defender with 5 tackles and 11 assisted stops. Lucas Vogt totaled 10 tackles including a TFL and 2 interceptions. Jaxon Johnson had 9 stops including an TFL. Gatzemeyer had 8 tackles and a TFL. Colten Briggs had a TFL in his six tackles. Derek Petersen had 4 tackles and 7 assists.
Then Wolverines will play (2-3) Tekamah-Herman in the Homecoming game at LDNE field this Friday.
BRLD 7 13 6 16 -42
Yutan 6 14 0 7 -27
BRLD Yutan
First Downs 19 19
Rushing Yards 140 261
Passing Yards 296 129
Total Yards 436 390
Passes 20/32-0 5/17-2
Fumbles/Lost 1/1 0/0
Penalties 5/40 6/35
Punts 3/37 2/38
Passing: Gatzemeyer 20/32-0 296 yards 3 TDs
Rushing: Gatzemeyer 15/103 1 TD, Lyons 9/24 2 TDs, Bargmann 1/8, Ronnfeldt 1/5.
Receiving: Vogt 11 184 yards 1TD, Johnson 4 55 yards 1 TD, Beutler 2 39 yards 1 TD, Bargmann 3 18 yards.
Tackles: Bargmann 7, Vogt 10, Gomez 17, Johnson 9, Petersen 11, Gatzemeyer 8, Ronnfeldt 1, Beutler 2, Briggs 6, Lami 1, Lyons 3, Vavra 7, Whitley 2, Kramer 1, Nelson 1, K. Gomez 2.
