Howells-Dodge has been very competitive in EHC basketball. They claimed the tournament title their first year in the league. In 2019, they gave the Wolverines their only loss of the season. This season they are one of two teams to finish within ten points of the BRLD .
The Wolverines took care of business in their quarter-final game against the Jaguars. Sparked by a 25-4 first quarter, BRLD rolled to a 72-44 win to advance to the semi-finals at Midland University against Logan View.
In their December game, both teams played short handed as their star players were out with injuries. The Jag's Blake Sindelar and BRLD's Lucas Vogt were in street clothes as the Wolverines won 73-63.
In the first period, Vogt's offensive versatility and the Wolverines' team defense were too much for the Jaguars to over come. The Wolverine point guard canned all six of his shots as he put in 14 first quarter points. While BRLD made 11 of 14 first quarter shots their defense block H-D's first two shots and limited them to 14% (2/14) shooting and forced five turn-overs.
"That's the kind of start you hope to get every game," said Coach Cory Meyer. " (In our last game) against Winnebago we were dead. Tonight were motivated. We respected Howells-Dodge for the dangerous team they can be."
The teams sparred in a scoreless opening minute of the game, but BRLD exploded to a 15-0 lead as H-D did not score in the first five minutes and thirty seconds. Snyder had a deuce and trey, Gatzemeyer scored off of two turn-overs. Vogt penetrated for three scores. Vogt closed out the period with another goal and two bombs. With sixth man Brayden Anderson's basket, BRLD built a 25-4 lead.
The offensive output slowed in the second period. BRLD went 5 for 15, but the defense kept the pressure up as H-D made 2 of 11 shots. The Jaguars made more points from the free throw line than the field. They made 5 free shots. BRLD led 39-13 at half time.
With a large cushion Coach Meyer gave his bench player plenty of playing time in the second half. BRLD was within two points of a 40 point lead in the third quarter before turning the game mover to the subs.
Lucas Vogt had a game-high 22 points. He was joined in double figures by Darwin Snyder with 12 and Brayden Anderson with 10 points. Sindelar led the (11-7) Howells-Dodge team with 9.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder will be the Wolverine's semi-final opponent. The Raiders have 15-4 record. Coach Meyer says he expects a low scoring game. They have a meticulous offense that works for the good shot.
Howells-Dodge 4 9 12 19 -44
BRLD 25 14 18 15 -72
2pt 3pt FT Rb F TP
Gatzemeyer 2 1 0-0 2 1 7
Beutler 4 0 1-2 11 2 9
Vogt 6 3 1-2 3 1 22
Snyder 3 2 0-0 1 1 12
Johnson 2 0 1-2 3 3 5
Anderson 3 0 4-5 4 1 10
D Hegge 0 2 0-0 0 2 6
Riecken 0 0 1-2 2 0 1
Bargmann 0 0 0-0 1 1 0
Henschen 0 0 0-0 3 2 0
Z Hegge 0 0 0-0 1 0 0
Petersen 0 0 0-0 1 0 0
BRLD 20 8 8-13 32 14 72
H-D 10 5 9-12 25 14 44
