Two undefeated teams squared in the EHC finals. For the second year and in a row it came down to North Bend Central and BRLD. The Tigers had a 19-0 record while the Wolverines sat a 18-0.
It was a see-saw game before BRLD was able to break away in last four minutes of the third quarter. The Wolverines turned back two NBC spurts and expanded their lead in the fourth quarter. After their last three attempt failed, NBC conceded and Lucas Vogt dribbled out the last 55 seconds as fans of both teams rose to applaud their players. BRLD was a 55-41 winner.
"Basketball is a funny game," said Coach Cory Meyer. "Some times you're hot and some times you're not. It was our turn to get hot," was his comment about the last four minutes of the third quarter when BRLD went from trailing to building an eight point lead.
BRLD took a 38-30 lead into the fourth quarter. "Once we got that lead, we could spread the floor and let Lucas do his thing," said Meyer. With the junior point guard in control BRLD made 7 of 9 shots and never let NBC get closer than four points.
NBC started out hot with the first two baskets of the game. They built six point lead before Vogt scored on a trey and deuce and the period ended with NBC leading 14-13.
BRLD got the lead in the second quarter. Johnson and Beutler got put backs to give the Wolverines a one point edge. A three by NBC put them on top by two, but Vogt answered with a trey. The teams traded baskets with Riecken and Vogt keeping
BRLD on top. At the half BRLD led 24-23.
The Tigers got the first basket of the second half. Will Gatzemeyer drained a three-pointer from the corner for the lead, but NBC got the next five points and took a 30-27 lead. BRLD came out of a time out with 4:00 left and dominated the rest of the third period.
Dylan Beutler used a sky hook for two from the lane. Gatzemeyer knocked down his second three. BRLD took the lead and never looked back. Two scores by Johnson and a runner by Gatzemeyer followed. NBC missed their last eight shots of the quarter as BRLD took a 38-30 lead into the final period.
BRLD got two free throws from Snyder before the Tigers got a three-point play and a trey to bring the score to 40-36. The lead stayed at four as the teams traded baskets. The Wolverines took a double figure lead when Gatzemeyer drove the lane for two and Snyder connect on a three with 3:25 to play.
NBC ended the game on a scoreless run as they suffered from three turnovers and missed two shots. Lucas Vogt had all three take aways, turning one into a lay-up. He had a game-high 16 points.
For the second game in a row, Will Gatzemeyer drew the toughest defensive assignment.
The 5' 10" Gatzemeyer took on 6' 4" Austin Endorf. Endorf was able to hit four from down town, but was ineffective posting up. Gatzemeyer claimed team help made his job easier. Coach Meyer added, "Will played a great defensive game. Endorf got some long threes early, but only one later in the game. He is gaining confidence on the offensive side, too." Will had 12 points.
BRLD made 23 of 34 shots while holding a 28 to 14 advantage in rebounding. NBC made only 16 of 44 shots.
NBC 14 9 7 11 -41
BRLD 13 11 14 17 -55
2pt 3pt FT Rb F TP
Gatzemeyer 4 2 0-3 4 3 14
Beutler 5 0 0-0 8 1 10
Vogt 6 2 0-0 6 1 18
Snyder 0 1 2-3 0 1 5
Johnson 3 0 0-4 10 1 6
Anderson 0 0 0-0 0 0 0
Riecken 1 0 0-0 0 0 2
BRLD 19 5 2-10 28 7 55
NBC 10 6 3-3 14 11 41
